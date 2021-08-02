SafeMoon Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.22 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One SafeMoon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. SafeMoon has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $16.22 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00045948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00103269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.22 or 0.00138879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,741.28 or 0.99947021 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $334.88 or 0.00842203 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafeMoon

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

