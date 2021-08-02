Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.55

Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFSHF. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Safestore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.64.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

