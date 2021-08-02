Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Safran from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.77. 59,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.58 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Safran has a 52-week low of $23.84 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.85.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Further Reading: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.