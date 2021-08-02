Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) Short Interest Update

Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the June 30th total of 23,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 34,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SGA stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.54 million, a PE ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Saga Communications has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $28.58.

Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Saga Communications had a negative net margin of 3.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Saga Communications by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Saga Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saga Communications Company Profile

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

