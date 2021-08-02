Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 411,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,690,000. iShares MSCI Spain ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 2.11% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $90,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $278,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the first quarter valued at $301,000.

EWP opened at $27.78 on Monday. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $30.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

