Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,018 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $11,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,010,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,625 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after buying an additional 440,361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,488,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,292,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,405,000 after buying an additional 145,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $137.36 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.44.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.