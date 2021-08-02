Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 4.4% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.25% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $16,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN opened at $45.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.08. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34.

