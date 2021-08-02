Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $1.95 Million Position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 308,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after buying an additional 53,846 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 814,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after buying an additional 30,877 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,553,000.

IGIB opened at $61.10 on Monday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $61.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45.

