Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $3.50 Million Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMB. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 105,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 673.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 23,294 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 43,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EMB opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.19. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $106.70 and a 12 month high of $116.09.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

