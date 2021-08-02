Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,482 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 161,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 85,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 220.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.