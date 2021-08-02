Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 145,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,337 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $54.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.83. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.48 and a 52 week high of $55.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.