Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $35,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 111,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 153,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $440.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $429.47. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

