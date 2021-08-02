Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases 11,188 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEMB. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of CEMB opened at $52.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $51.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.