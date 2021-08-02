Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 364,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 1.87% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 119,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 44,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $32.49 on Monday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.80.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

