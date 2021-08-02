Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Raises Stock Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 374.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,188 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.27% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $4,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,610,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,509,000.

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $43.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.84. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.04 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

