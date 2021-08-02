Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 105,626 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,626 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.85 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $142.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

