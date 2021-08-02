Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 4,520 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 1.2% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.06. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.94 and a twelve month high of $78.41.

