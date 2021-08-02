Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Sells 8,945 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,945 shares during the period. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,529,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $262,198,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, SWS Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.84 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.56 and a 1-year high of $88.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.62.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

