Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Takes Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 178,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned 0.20% of ProShares Short S&P500 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $948,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000.

NYSEARCA:SH opened at $15.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.43. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

