Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.69) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect Sage Therapeutics to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $43.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.26.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 8,800 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James M. Frates acquired 1,810 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. Citigroup lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $119.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

