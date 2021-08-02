SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SAIL opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.71. SailPoint Technologies has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -249.94 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

In other news, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $97,832.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $939,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,928,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,657,861. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

