Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,438,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 21,877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,957.6 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.