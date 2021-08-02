Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Short Interest Update

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,438,900 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 21,877,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6,957.6 days.

OTCMKTS SAPMF traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418. Saipem has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, procurement, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

