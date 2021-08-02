Sakura Bloom Price Tops $0.0004 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 2nd. One Sakura Bloom coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $1.15 million and $60,193.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded 78.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000033 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $365.54 or 0.00920775 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Sakura Bloom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

