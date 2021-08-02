salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 15.8% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,010 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Tran Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 245,082 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $59,866,000 after buying an additional 12,348 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 122,898 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,020,000 after buying an additional 23,762 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,256.8% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 216,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $53,004,000 after buying an additional 200,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 9.5% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,419. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $191.72 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $223.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.83.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $37,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

