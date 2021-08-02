salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Cut by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 87.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $241.93 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $190.67 and a one year high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 438,446 shares of company stock valued at $106,184,671. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

