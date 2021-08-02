SALT Tops 24-Hour Volume of $29,131.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last week, SALT has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $18.08 million and $29,131.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00059893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002684 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $322.18 or 0.00820558 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005376 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00091111 BTC.

About SALT

SALT (SALT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 coins. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT is a membership based lending and borrowing network that allows users to leverage their blockchain assets to secure cash loans. The SALT Secured Automated Lending Technology is a protocol and asset agnostic architecture designed to adapt to the constantly growing class of blockchain assets. The SALT Platform is automated and cryptographically secure. SALT is a lending platform specifically designed for blockchain assets; operating as a second layer protocol which sits atop any public or permissioned blockchain, allowing the underlying asset to be used as collateral for access to credit. “

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.