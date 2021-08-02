Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,266.0 days.

Shares of SAXPF remained flat at $$47.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.45.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

