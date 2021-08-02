Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,600 shares, a growth of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 507,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,266.0 days.
Shares of SAXPF remained flat at $$47.65 during mid-day trading on Monday. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.88. Sampo Oyj has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $49.45.
About Sampo Oyj
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.