Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Shore Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 660 to GBX 875. Shore Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sanne Group traded as high as GBX 926 ($12.10) and last traded at GBX 914.16 ($11.94), with a volume of 212833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 844 ($11.03).

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price on shares of Sanne Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sanne Group to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 925 ($12.09) in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 769 ($10.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 814.27.

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

