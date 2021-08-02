Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €97.00 ($114.12).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of SAN stock opened at €86.88 ($102.21) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €87.47. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

