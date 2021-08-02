Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Short Interest Update

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 670,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of STSA stock opened at $5.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.85. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $26.14.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Research analysts expect that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $17,716,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,283,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,914,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,394 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,237,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 872,713 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

