SaTT (SATT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $981,384.00

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. SaTT has a total market capitalization of $3.00 million and $981,384.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SaTT has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SaTT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SaTT Profile

SaTT is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. The official website for SaTT is www.satt-token.com . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SaTT is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

Buying and Selling SaTT

