SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.32-10.72 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.26-2.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.25 billion.SBA Communications also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on SBAC shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SBA Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $321.00 to $337.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.18.

SBAC stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $342.36. 490,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,427. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

