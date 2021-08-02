SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22, RTT News reports. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.32-10.72 EPS.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.37 on Monday, hitting $342.36. 490,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,427. The stock has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.34 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $346.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $322.28.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total transaction of $150,159.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.27, for a total transaction of $523,647.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,592 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,659.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock worth $2,601,583 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.18.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

