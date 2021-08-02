Scala Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last week, Scala has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $3,919.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00046199 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00100656 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.82 or 0.00139383 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,799.59 or 1.00484633 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.54 or 0.00853459 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.