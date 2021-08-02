Scanetchain (SWC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Scanetchain (CURRENCY:SWC) traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Scanetchain has a market capitalization of $36,395.72 and $845.00 worth of Scanetchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scanetchain has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar. One Scanetchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scanetchain Coin Profile

Scanetchain (SWC) is a coin. Scanetchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 839,506,297 coins. Scanetchain’s official website is www.scanetchain.io . The official message board for Scanetchain is t.me/scanetchain_news . Scanetchain’s official Twitter account is @Scanetchain_SWC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scanetchain is a decentralized open platform where users can freely define and sell their contents and products for royalty and disclosure fee. The SWC token is an Ethereum-based token used as a medium for exchange value in the internal ecosystem of Scanetchain. “

Buying and Selling Scanetchain

