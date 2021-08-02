Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in July

Scatec ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the June 30th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of STECF opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.80. Scatec ASA has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $27.40.

About Scatec ASA

Scatec ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a renewable power producer worldwide. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates solar, wind, and hydro power plants and storage solutions. The company is also involved in engineering, procurement, construction management, operation and maintenance, and asset management of power plants.

