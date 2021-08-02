Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Scheid Vineyards Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVIN) shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.71 and last traded at $18.71. 1,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 1,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 million, a PE ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47.

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported ($4.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter.

Scheid Vineyards, Inc engages in the retailing of wine. It also involves in the production of wine grapes and wine, operation of a winery facility, and the sale of bottled wine through wholesalers and directly to consumers. It offers red, white, reserve, library, and dessert wines. The company was founded by Alfred G.

