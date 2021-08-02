Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Position Trimmed by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 394,232 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in Schlumberger by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.01.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.83 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

