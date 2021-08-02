Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) Short Interest Update

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20.7 days.

OTCMKTS SBGSF opened at $169.90 on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $114.90 and a 1 year high of $169.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schneider Electric S.E. stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

