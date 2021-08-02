Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBGSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. 79,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

