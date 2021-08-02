Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SBGSY stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.51. The company had a trading volume of 79,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

