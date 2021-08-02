Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBGSY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of SBGSY stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $33.51. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $33.92. The company has a market capitalization of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.