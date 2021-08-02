Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.