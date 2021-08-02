Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SBGSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 79,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $33.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

