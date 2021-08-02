Schneider Electric S.E.’s (SBGSY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.51. 79,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,641. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $33.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.06. The stock has a market cap of $95.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

