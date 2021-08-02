Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.82. Scholar Rock shares last traded at $33.32, with a volume of 930 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Flier sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total transaction of $189,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 1st quarter valued at $1,049,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,571,000 after buying an additional 582,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

