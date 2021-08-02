Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.27% of Scholastic worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,934,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after buying an additional 407,704 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 14.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,324,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after buying an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,362,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholastic by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHL opened at $33.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17. Scholastic Co. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -101.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

