Schroder Investment Management Group Acquires 813,563 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 342.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 813,563 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 248.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 113,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 81,284 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 385,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 898,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,948,000 after buying an additional 215,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 197.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 789,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,779,000 after buying an additional 523,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 222,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $5,135,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 13,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $315,307.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

NYSE:KEY opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 30.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

