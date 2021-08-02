Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 759.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,144 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 137,097 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Credicorp worth $21,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 87,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,490,000 after purchasing an additional 91,844 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 5,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, downgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.44.

NYSE BAP opened at $100.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.42 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

