Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 364,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,703 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.19% of Lincoln National worth $22,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $61.62 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.22.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

